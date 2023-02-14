Glenn Hoddle suggests Richarlison won't like his role at Tottenham











Glenn Hoddle has suggested that Richarlison will dislike the role he has been given under Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham over the summer after completing a £60 million switch from Everton (BBC). But he has struggled to nail down a place in Conte’s side as of yet.

The 25-year-old got off to a decent start to his Spurs career as he impressed with his first couple of cameo displays from the bench. He even bagged a brace on his Champions League debut, however his progress has been hampered by injuries ever since.

The forward was a standout performer for Brazil at the World Cup and showed the type of form he is capable of producing when starting as a number nine.

But with Harry Kane leading the line for Spurs, he’s been limited to opportunities from the bench and Hoddle thinks he won’t like his role as a squad player under Conte.

Hoddle suggests Richarlison won’t like Spurs role

Speaking to Football.London, the Tottenham legend discussed Richarlison’s start to life in north London.

Hoddle feels that Conte faces a problem with Richarlison due to him being more effective playing through the middle.

“I still think at the moment I like him coming on as a sub, I love him coming on as a sub, and what he did against Marseille was exceptional,” Hoddle said.

“He won’t like that as he did well in the World Cup and he wants to play so there’s a slight bit of a conundrum there they have to sort out.”

Richarlison is yet to net a Premier League goal for the club, which is disappointing after Spurs paid a hefty fee to bring him in over the summer.

Of course, he hasn’t been helped by picking up injuries either side of the World Cup but Conte would have been expecting more from the Brazilian.

Heung-Min Son has been playing way below his usual high standards this season, yet Richarlison hasn’t exactly done enough for Conte to consider dropping the South Korean just yet.

He was brought in to provide the Italian with a quality option outside of his favoured front-three and despite some promising moments in Spurs shirt, he has failed to deliver so far. But it’s still early days and the Brazilian will be hoping to force his way back into Conte’s side over the coming weeks.

