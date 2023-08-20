Glenn Hoddle says Tottenham have a player who can ‘do everything’ now

Tottenham beat Manchester United yesterday as a goal from Pape Sarr set them on their way to a big three points.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was seeing his side in front of their home crowd for the first time and will have been delighted with what he witnessed.

Of course, one of the key areas of battle which Tottenham won out in was in midfield. The trio of Sarr, Bissouma and Maddison excelled and in the end, outdid the United midfield.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

And speaking on Premier League productions, former Spurs midfielder Glenn Hoddle admitted to being super-impressed with Sarr in particular, insisting he is now a started over Oliver Skipp.

“He showed a bit of everything. Astuteness in his defending. Covering the ground with and without the ball. He can pass, he’s got a pass on him, he gets his head up in the right moments,” Hoddle said.

“Look, young Skipp has done nothing wrong but for me, that’s and improvement. Him and Bissouma look really good together. He’s put himself right in there and I think he’ll play in the next game. You’ve got an all-round midfield player who can do everything really. He’s still got to improve on that and get better and better which will come, he’s still a young man.”

Sarr has had to wait patiently for a chance with Spurs but just like fellow midfielder Bissouma, seems to be excelling in the early days of Postecoglou’s reign.

Exciting times ahead for Tottenham

The Tottenham midfield has gone from looking stale and immobile to looking like being one of the best in the league in the space of a few games.

Both Bissouma and Sarr were magnificent, while the class showed by James Maddison compliments them perfectly.

Postecoglou will be delighted with what he has seen so far and as Hoddle says, Sarr’s performance now makes him hard to leave out.