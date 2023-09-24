Glenn Hoddle provides his instant reaction to Tottenham v Arsenal draw

Tottenham drew 2-2 with Arsenal this afternoon as they showed everyone they are indeed the real deal under Ange Postecoglou this season.

All eyes were on Spurs to see if they could keep up their form from the early part of the season so far. And in the end, they might have been unlucky not to take all three points.

Pundits and former players throughout the game were watching on as well, and former Spurs ace Glenn Hoddle was one of those to provide his instant reaction.

Glenn Hoddle reacts to Tottenham v Arsenal draw

Hoddle knows a thing or two about playing in North London derbies from his time with Tottenham and he was watching on for Premier League productions today.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And Hoddle believes that while Spurs showed they’re the real deal, it was a disappointing display from Arsenal in the second period.

“Spurs controlled the second half. Arsenal were very disappointing in the second half but Spurs showed a lot of character. They showed they’re the real deal, going across there and getting a point in the manner they did,” Hoddle said.

Tottenham had a chance late on through Richarlison to win it but in the end, it wasn’t quite meant to be.

Spurs showed their class

Tottenham showed thei brilliance at times today but also showed the vulnerabilities that might end up costing them some games as well.

All in all, a 2-2 draw was probably fair enough and Tottenham will be happy to come away from The Emirates with something to show.

The key for Spurs now will be to push on and keep improving and getting results. Arsenal, meanwhile, now know they’re already playing catch up to Man City.