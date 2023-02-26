'Lovely': Glenn Hoddle loved one Tottenham player v Chelsea; says he 'typified' a Conte team











Glenn Hoddle was full of praise for Tottenham after they beat Chelsea today and he reserved special praise for Oliver Skipp.

Skipp scored a stunning goal for Spurs from outside the area, leaving Kepa flapping at thin air as the strike came in.

For Skipp, it was just reward for another fine performance in the middle. Since coming in since Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, Skipp has impressed in the main.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And one man who was impressed with Skipp was Tottenham legend Hoddle, who told Premier League productions that the midfielder summed up Spurs under Conte.

“Lovely. To get off the mark, a rasping goal as well, edge of the box he’s struck it well. He deserved the player of the match. His all round game typified how Tottenham played today. Solid when they needed to be and then dangerous on the counter. It was exactly how Conte likes to play,” Hoddle said.

Skipp will be hoping to cement his place in the Tottenham side now for the near future and beyond. Bentancur is out for a long time, opening up a huge opportunity for the homegrown talent.

TBR’s View: Skipp was brilliant for Tottenham again

Bentancur’s injury is a massive blow for Spurs but there’s no denying that Skipp has a huge chance now.

He was well liked under Jose Mourinho before and Conte is a fan as well. And to be fair to Skipp, he does seem to be taking his chances now they’ve come.

His goal was a fine strike but his overall performance was excellent. As Hoddle says, he was rightly named man of the match.

Skipp will now need to kick on and hope he can nail down that midfield slot. It’s a huge opportunity for the midfielder and one he’s surely going to take.