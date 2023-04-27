Glenn Hoddle claims 51-year-old manager was waiting for Tottenham to call him











Glenn Hoddle has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino was waiting for a call from Tottenham Hotspur over their managerial vacancy.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new manager after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month.

Spurs fans had made it evidently clear that their favoured choice was Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 51-year-old’s name has rung around Tottenham’s stadium for the past few home games, but that isn’t likely the case later tonight.

Indeed, the Argentine appears to be closing in on a move to their London rivals Chelsea. But Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport that he thinks Pochettino was waiting for Spurs to offer him the job.

Hoddle says Pochettino was ‘waiting’ for Tottenham

“It looks to me like a good fit for them [Chelsea],” Hoddle said. “I think Mauricio would’ve been waiting for the call from Tottenham, if I’m really honest, but that hasn’t come, and that’s pretty evident.

“I can see him going to Chelsea, yes. I think they wanted to give him (Potter) time, build something from the academy, and bring youngsters in.

“That’s where Poch has done that at Tottenham. It was a young group of players he moulded and got them to play like they were playing. He wants them to press.

“I think he’ll be excited about the squad that he’s taking over there, without a doubt.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, Pochettino is a fan-favourite at Tottenham after his brilliant spell as manager before being sacked in 2019.

But that could change over the coming weeks and months if he completes a switch to Chelsea as expected. Spurs fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if Pochettino does end up at Stamford Bridge.

It was clear that a large section of the fanbase wanted him to return and it probably won’t go down well if he joins their rivals.

Yet, it will only increase the pressure on Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy to get the managerial appointment spot on.

