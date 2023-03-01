Given shares what he saw Newcastle owners doing before full-time











Shay Given has shared on The Overlap what he noticed the Newcastle United owners doing in the final couple of minutes during the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The trip to Wembley ultimately ended in disappointment for the Magpies. Eddie Howe’s men were beaten by Manchester United. And they could not have too many complaints about the result.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Newcastle gave everything during the final. However, they just lacked that piece of luck in those crucial moments at both ends of the pitch. And ultimately, it was Erik ten Hag’s men who came out on top.

Given noticed what Newcastle owners were doing before full-time

Newcastle may have lost. But one of the things which will live with many was the incredible support from the fans inside the ground. It was remarkable watching the black and white flags flying as defeat loomed.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It was a statement of intent. Newcastle may have lost on Sunday, but they are here to stay amongst the Premier League heavyweights.

Certainly, in years to come, the Carabao Cup final is going to be looked back upon as one of the first steps Newcastle took towards a trophy-laden period.

And the owners seemingly realised the significance of the occasion. Given was asked about his old side losing the final. And he explained what caught his attention in those final moments when the game was gone.

“The owners were there on the weekend, at the cup final. And I was actually sitting quite close to them. And you can see, even at the end, some of the owners were actually filming the Newcastle fans in the last couple of minutes, knowing that the game was gone,” he told The Overlap.

“But you could see the emotion in their faces, it was like this is a real club. They’ve got the fans right behind them. And you really feel that this new ownership, they’re going to get behind the manager, support the club and move the club forward.”

Magpies missed out on Sunday, but trophies are just around the corner

Obviously, the Carabao Cup is not the marquee competition for those regularly competing for silverware. But it is a significant competition because it is the first trophy to battle for each season.

Some famous managerial tenures have started with a Carabao Cup win, including ten Hag’s. And it would have been a similar situation had Newcastle won on Sunday.

It is a matter of time before the Magpies do win silverware under their new owners. And once they have that first trophy, a raft of further honours will surely follow shortly after.