Clinton Morrison has claimed that Ryan Mason should be the one managing Tottenham Hotspur right now, not Cristian Stellini.

Eyebrows were raised a few weeks ago when Stellini was named as Spurs’ interim manager after the departure of Antonio Conte.

Many, wrongly, believed that Stellini would be on his way out alongside Conte when he was sacked. After all, he is his right-hand man, but rather than being shown the door, he was given a promotion.

Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, stated that he can’t understand that decision at all, claiming that Spurs would have been better off giving Ryan Mason the job.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Mason should’ve gotten the job

Morrison gave his verdict on the Tottenham managerial situation.

“You have to play streetsmart. Listen, I wouldn’t have kept Stellini in. He’s a part of Conte’s group, nothing was going to change. He was Conte’s right-hand man, you might as well have give it to young Ryan Mason and say ‘you go and take the team until the end of the season’” Morrison said.

Baffling

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, so why did Spurs think that making Antonio Conte’s deputy their interim manager would change things after the Italian’s departure?

It just doesn’t make sense. At a time when this Spurs squad were desperate for a shake-up and a change of direction, they went for someone who is the closest thing you could find to the manager they were sacking.

Tottenham Hotspur have made some remarkably baffling decisions over the years, but making Stellini their interim manager may well take the cake as the strangest call they’ve made.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

