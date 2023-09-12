Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo still hasn’t fully adapted to the Premier League.

Koeman was defending Gakpo during the international break via Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Koeman was quick to point out that Gakpo was still a young player and needed time.

The manager shared that it was difficult to join a struggling team like Liverpool at the time when he did.

Koeman said: “You have to understand that Gakpo is still a young player.

“When he first went to Liverpool, the team was struggling and that made it difficult for him to make a quick impact.

“If you join a team that is doing well, then you have a chance to come in when the moment is right, but Liverpool needed something quickly and that was tough.

“You have to give him that time to develop and to adapt to the Premier League because it’s a different level.”

And although Koeman’s comments suggest that Gakpo may have had a difficult start at Liverpool, fans may feel otherwise.

Koeman says Gakpo still needs time to adapt at Liverpool

Even with all of Jurgen Klopp’s forwards fit this season Gakpo has still had considerable game time.

The Dutch international has started in a variety of roles in three of Liverpool’s four opening league games.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

And although he will often be rotated this season, that’s the reality of having five elite forwards at one club.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luiz Diaz are all competing with Gakpo for a place.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s even the likes of 17-year-old Ben Doak waiting in the wings.

Koeman’s comments about £35m Gakpo needing time do seem fair, but talk of a difficult start at Liverpool may be exaggerated.

Gakpo has always shown maturity and understanding for Klopp’s system in his performances.

And the 24-year-old has taken a lot of responsibility for his side even early on in his time at Anfield.