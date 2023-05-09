Gilberto Silva and Jack Wilshere both buzzing over news out of Arsenal











Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has returned to light training following a lengthy injury lay-off.

The 30-year-old injured his knee in January and had to undergo surgery, which ruled him out for the season.

Elneny has undergone five months of rehabilitation, with Arsenal having to bring Jorginho in as cover.

Over the past few days, the Egypt international has made his return to the London Colney grass.

He took part in a light session with fitness coach Ricky O’Donoghue and first-team coaches Nico Jover and Carlos Cuesta.

Elneny is now hoping to return to full fitness by Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States in July.

On Tuesday, the Gunners and Elneny posted a joint update on their respective Instagram pages.

Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva commented by saying: “Great to see you back Elneny, good luck”.

Elneny had also posted an Instagram update a day earlier, expressing his delight at being back in training.

He wrote: “Feeling amazing to be outside on the pitches! Can’t wait to join the team for training again soon”

The likes of Jack Wilshere, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ahmed Hegazi commented with heart emojis.

Our view

It’s always great news when a player who has been out long-term hits a milestone on the way back to recovery.

Elneny has been a solid, dependable and much-loved player for Arsenal over the years.

He penned a new contract to 2024 earlier this year, testament to how highly the Gunners rate him.

Elneny is currently the longest-serving player in the Arsenal squad, having joined them back in January 2016.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we see him fully fit and raring to go ahead of the new season.