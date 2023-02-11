'Getting to that stage': Journalist shares concerning Leeds manager update











Leeds United are getting to the stage where they might have to consider out-of-work managers for their vacant position in the dugout, according to Dean Jones.

The Whites are still looking for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch at the start of the week.

Leeds parted company with the American after the Whites lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Elland Road outfit subsequently picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United in midweek.

Indeed, Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala was close to steering the Whites to victory.

The Yorkshire side led 1-0 at the break and got a second shortly after the restart.

Leeds were reportedly hoping to have a new permanent manager in the dugout for Sunday’s clash with the Red Devils.

However, the Whites appear to have fallen short in terms of their preferred targets so far.

Andoni Iraola is reportedly staying with Rayo Vallecano, while Carlos Corberan penned a new contract at West Brom.

Likewise, Arne Slot appears to have decided to remain at Feyenoord.

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou has also been named as a potential candidate, but he looks likely to stay put too.

It remains to be seen whether Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen can be convinced to leave mid-season too.

With that in mind, Jones feels Leeds may have to start looking at managers who aren’t currently in a job.

“I just can’t see it at this moment in time,” he wrote on GiveMeSport.

“I’d be very surprised if they got either of those two (Postecoglou or Knutsen).

“I do think we’re getting to the stage where they have to start looking for managers not in a job.”

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds running out of options

Jones’ comments are not what Leeds fans would’ve wanted to hear.

Most of the best options are currently managers in a job.

Admittedly, Gallardo and Mauricio Pochettino aren’t at a club right now.

However, according to Argentine journalist Claudio Mauri, Pochettino and Gallardo have also snubbed Leeds.

This leaves the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nuno Espirito Santo as potential candidates.

And neither name seems to have gone down particularly well with the Leeds fanbase.

Could we end up seeing Marcelo Bielsa back in the Elland Road dugout? Might not be a bad shout.