‘Getting over the line’: ‘Exceptional’ player is getting closer and closer to leaving Arsenal now

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is very close to leaving the club this summer transfer window.

The future of the Arsenal star has been in doubt for a while now. Reports have suggested that he would be leaving and heading to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Switzerland international has had a turbulent time at the Gunners, but this last season he showed his qualities and became a key star.

No doubt it will be sad to see Xhaka depart. Despite this, if the reports suggesting that Declan Rice is close to signing are true then confirmed signing Havertz, as well as Rice, is a definite upgrade on their current options.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka is close to leaving Arsenal

The “exceptional” midfielder has been at the club for seven years and also won four trophies during his time at the club.

Journalist Graeme Bailey was talking about the future of Granit Xhaka on the Talking Transfers Podcast. He said: “It’s taken a few weeks but it’s getting over the line now, £25 million. Arsenal are quite happy with the fee. The player is out of contract and didn’t want to sign a new one, so it’s part of the process.

“Probably isn’t the last midfielder they are getting rid of. The Thomas Partey stuff is interesting. They are still keen to move him on.

“Arsenal aren’t moving for midfielders but I still believe they will bring another midfielder in but I think that will be dependant on Thomas Partey and we have discussed Jorginho as well.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It is no doubt great news for the club to hear that they will be getting £25million for Xhaka. This is a great amount for the midfielder who only has one year left on his contract.

The move definitely benefits all parties. Xhaka wants to move on, Arsenal will receive a decent fee for him and his next club get a player they have targeted.

The Gunners want to win the Premier League title next season. Selling their current players to add more quality to the squad is a good plan and could be key in helping them next campaign.