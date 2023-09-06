Liverpool look like they could be back to their best.

The Reds are unbeaten after four games in the Premier League so far this season and they were on top form on Sunday against Aston Villa in a 3-0 win.

Indeed, the Reds tore the Villans apart at Anfield, and there were a string of fantastic performances from the Merseyside club’s star players.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior was tasked with naming his Team of the Week after a fantastic round of Premier League action, and, as you can imagine, there was room for a couple of Liverpool players in this side.

Dominik Szoboszlai, understandably, got the nod in the midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a place at right-back with Rosenior describing the England international’s showing at the weekend as ‘absolutely amazing’.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold was amazing

Rosenior spoke about the full-back.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, spot on, I thought he was absolutely outstanding. He gets a lot of criticism but he was absolutely amazing,” Rosenior said.

Big season coming

Alexander-Arnold was superb against Aston Villa, and, in all honesty, he’s been brilliant for a long time now.

Yes, he had a very slow start to last season, but we mustn’t forget just how amazing he was towards the back end of the last campaign.

The defender is playing the best football of his life at the moment, and if he can keep this up, the Reds could well be challenging for the Premier League title again this season.