Don Hutchison has been left fuming by Darren Fletcher after a comment about Newcastle United and the Champions League.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Fletcher suggested that Newcastle’s season would have to be categorised as a failure if they don’t manage to finish in the top four from this point, but Hutchison was far from happy with this suggestion.

Indeed, the pundit was furious with this idea, telling Fletcher precisely what he thinks of his suggestion.

Hutchison wasn’t happy

The Newcastle-supporting pundit made his view on this matter very clear.

“If they don’t make the Champions League now that would be a failure,” Fletcher said.

“Get out! That can’t be a failure from Newcastle United. No, it’s not a failure, it’s not a failure, that is an awful word to use,” Hutchison.

“I’ll switch failure to underachieving,” Fletcher replied

“Let me bring context into it. Second bottom of the Premier League, finished eleventh, and this season only Man City and Liverpool have beat them, it wouldn’t be failure, it would be an amazing achievement, I’m not falling for it? Would it be failure for Arsenal if they don’t win the league from here? I’m not biting,” Hutchison concluded.

Unfair

To say that Newcastle’s season would be a failure if they don’t manage to finish in the top four would be completely remiss.

The Magpies were not expected to be anywhere near the Champions League spots before the start of the season, so the fact that they’re in this conversation at this point is a massive testament to their performances this term.

Newcastle will be able to call this season a success no matter what happens. They’ve made a cup final and have performed brilliantly in the league, making some fantastic signings and getting the fans back on side.

The Champions League would be the dream, but even if they don’t finish in the top four, Newcastle can be happy with how this season has gone.

