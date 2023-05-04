'Get it done': Liverpool want to sign 'unbelievable' 24-year-old before Spurs appoint new boss - journalist











Liverpool hope to agree a deal for Alexis Mac Allister this month before a number of clubs act, with Tottenham Hotspur one of those they are concerned about.

That is according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, about what the future holds for Alexis Mac Allister.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Argentinian has been one of a number of Brighton players who have enjoyed a stunning campaign. And of course, he played an important role in helping his country win the World Cup earlier this term.

Liverpool want to finalise Mac Allister deal before Tottenham appoint new manager

It seems that Liverpool have Mac Allister in their sights as they look to overhaul their midfield. And Bailey has suggested that they would love to wrap up a deal for the 24-year-old by the end of the month.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

They are wary of other clubs having an opportunity to snatch him from their grasp. And one of the clubs they have their eye on is Tottenham as Spurs look to appoint a new manager.

“Liverpool are trying to get Mac Allister done now because of situations like this,” he told Talking Transfers. “Suddenly, is he on Manchester City’s radar? Who better to play behind Alvarez. They want to get it done before Tottenham’s new manager comes in place. What if Luis Enrique ends up there and he wants him? Does Pochettino want him at Chelsea?”

It would be quite a statement for Tottenham to make an appointment which boasts their chances of signing Mac Allister.

Like Liverpool, they need to make big changes over the coming months. And midfield is one of the areas where they surely need to improve.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been a brilliant signing. But they have been nowhere near as impressive since he was ruled out with a long-term injury.

They have experience dealing with Brighton, having Yves Bissouma from the Seagulls last summer. So that may give them a boost. But clearly, there is a lot of interest in Mac Allister.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent. And he may only improve further. So you can see why Liverpool are so determined to get a deal done.