‘Get him in the team’: Pundit says David Moyes now has to unleash ‘amazing’ West Ham player

West Ham United are flying in the Premier League at the moment, and the scary thing is that the best may be yet to come from the Hammers this season.

Indeed, while West Ham are doing brilliantly at the moment, we’re still yet to see much of one of their most talented players.

Mohamed Kudus is yet to get a sustained run in the team under David Moyes, and when the time comes for the Ghanaian to be unleashed, West Ham could hit another level.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has urged David Moyes to get Kudus in the starting XI as soon as possible, labelling the former Ajax man as an amazing player.

Play Kudus

Rosenior spoke highly of the Hammers’ summer signing.

“Ward-Prowse was always going to be a good signing, you know what you’re going to get week-in week-out, but what I was really excited about was Mohammed Kudus coming off the bench. This guy is an outstanding footballer. I’m surprised he hasn’t played more. When he came off at the weekend he lifted the place. I just think he’s going to be amazing at the London Stadium, he’s got everything,” Rosenior said.

“They say David Moyes takes time to introduce players, but a player of that ability, you have to get him in the team, you have to get him in the team, West Ham fans love players like Kudus.”

Exciting

It’s exciting to think that West Ham have a player like Kudus just raring to go, but as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Of course, we all want to see Kudus strutting his stuff for his new club, but if he’s to come into the team, who’s dropping out?

There’s nobody in this current side who you can look at and say truly deserves to be taken out of the team, so, for the next few weeks at least, Kudus may have to bide his time.