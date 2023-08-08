German Sky Sports journalist reacts after what Daniel Levy has just done at Tottenham

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has sent a message to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy regarding Harry Kane and Bayern Munich.

The transfer saga involving the Englishman continues to drag along. Bayern have bid three times for Kane, the latest of which was worth an eye-watering £86.2 million (London World).

David Ornstein revealed on The Athletic yesterday that Daniel Levy has rejected that offer too. Plettenberg then sent a message to Levy on Transfer Update – die Show on Sky Sports Germany.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Sky Sports journalist sends message to Daniel Levy after Tottenham reject Bayern’s Harry Kane bid

The Harry Kane transfer saga has been ongoing for over a month now, with Bayern still really keen to sign the Tottenham star this summer.

The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs. If the North Londoners don’t sell him now and he refuses to sign a new deal, he can walk away for nothing next year.

Many felt that would convince Levy to sell Kane this summer, but all of Bayern’s three attempts have been knocked back, and the Germans are far from happy.

Sky Sports’ Plettenberg claimed on the show yesterday that he’s getting annoyed and urged Levy to accept an offer right now.

He said: “Daniel Levy, if you see this, finally accept the offer, so that the transfer gets done!

“It’s not progressing and it’s getting annoying. It even annoys me.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

TBR View:

We understand how annoying this must be for people who want Harry Kane to join Bayern Munich, but the Germans’ publicised pursuit of the Englishman is just as annoying for Tottenham fans, if not more.

The new season is under a week away and there’s still no resolution.

There is a feeling that Kane will stay at Tottenham if Bayern can’t agree a deal by this Saturday. That’s probably why Levy is delaying everything as much as he can.

However, this is not ideal for anybody – not Kane, not Bayern, and definitely not Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou.