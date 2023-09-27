German media outlet Sport1 think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made some bizarre comments about Wataru Endo this week.

The Reds have had a great start to the season. They’ve won five and drawn one of their first six league games and are currently second in the table, which is fantastic.

Endo, however, has barely played.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

German media claim Jurgen Klopp has said something ‘bizarre’ about Wataru Endo

Liverpool raised many eyebrows when they signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in the summer.

The Reds paid a little over £16 million (BBC) to sign the Japan international, but he has hardly played for them this month.

Endo has been given just five minutes of Premier League football in September. He is clearly not at the top of Jurgen Klopp‘s pecking order, and Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival has pushed him further down.

When Klopp was asked about Endo last weekend, the German said, as per Liverpoolfc.com: “He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe.”

Klopp further went on to praise Endo and claimed that ‘he is improving every day’, but addressing the above quotes, Sport1 think Klopp’s words are very strange.

They wrote: “Bizarre words from Klopp, who should have been aware of Endo’s reputation as a flawless football professional and quiet leader when Liverpool’s sports director Jörg Schmadtke broke the 30-year-old off VfB.

“As duel-strong and robust as the six on the pitch is, he appeared in public with the Swabians so inconspicuously and quietly.”

TBR View:

Klopp’s comments were probably misunderstood there – the Liverpool boss wasn’t criticising Endo in any way, shape or form.

It’s never easy for anyone to move to the Premier League and adapt on the first day. Endo has shown his quality, but he has had some difficult moments as well.

Klopp is perhaps just easing him into things, but it has to be said that Endo will be below Ryan Gravenberch in the pecking order.

Liverpool take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tonight, and Endo is expected to start. It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare.