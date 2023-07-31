German journalist has update to share on Harry Kane, as Bayern Munich chiefs get ready to fly to meeting

Journalist Tobi Altschaffl has confirmed that Bayern Munich officials have flown to London to conclude a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.

That’s the latest update in the Kane saga that is dominating the summer window thus far.

Tobi Altschaffl share the update on Twitter where he simply looked to confirm his previous news with two emojis.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern’s CEO, and Marco Neppe, Bayern’s Technical Director, should therefore arrive in London today.

It now really seems progress could be made this week on what would be a ground-breaking transfer for both English and German football.

Many thought Harry Kane would never leave the Premier League but it seems his quest for trophies may lead to the Bundesliga.

Whilst a lot has been made of Tottenham making the right decision this summer – Harry Kane has quite a significant one too.

He’s stayed during barren periods for the club, he’s seen superstar managers arrive in Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Moreover, he’s even signed a new long-term deal in the past when it all seemed set for him to leave.

The Spurs man really has given everything to the club and it seems he’s now confident it’s time for change.

And with journalist Altschaffl’s update, Bayern will be hoping it’s all falling together to buy Tottenham’s Kane.

It now seems we are entering a pivotal week in the Harry Kane saga.

With Bayern officials en route to London, a deal will surely be made or vetoed in the coming days.

Spurs fans will nervously watch on for the outcome, but it seems many are now hoping for clarity either way.

And it’s understandable, whilst there’s a lot to be said for not standing in Kane’s way, there’s also the need to rebuild the Spurs squad afterwards.

Links to Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement for example are very exciting.

Journalist Altschaffl’s update indicates Bayern Munich are really pushing on, and whilst Kane may leave Tottenham it may be best for all parties.