'Genuinely': Steve Bruce shares how he feels when he sees Newcastle sitting in the top four now











Steve Bruce says he’s genuinely happy to see Newcastle United doing as well as they are now.

Speaking on the Official Manchester United Podcast, Bruce was discussing his managerial career to date and he touched on his time at Newcastle and how well the Magpies are doing right now.

Bruce says that while his time at St James’ Park was very difficult, he’s genuinely really happy to see the team doing so well now, stating that the city desperately needs the club to get back to its glory days.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Bruce happy for Newcastle

The former manager shared his feelings on his old club.

“I always knew it would be difficult, but I was determined to take the chance after the opportunity. When I see where the club is now and the quality of players, they’ve put people in place to run the club and have bought well. It’s gone from strength to strength and I’m pleased, I genuinely am pleased because the city needs that, that’s for sure,” Bruce said.

He’s a fan

Say what you will about Steve Bruce as a manager, and there is plenty to be said, you can’t knock the love he has for Newcastle United.

Yes, he didn’t do the best of jobs in charge of this squad, but he always genuinely cared about the club and the city, and that shows in these comments.

It would be so easy for Bruce to be bitter about the way he was treated by the fanbase or the new owners who sacked him without giving him much of a chance, but he is genuinely pleased to see his boyhood club and his former squad doing so well.

Newcastle will win trophies in the coming years, and Bruce will be celebrating the glory just as much as any other fan.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

