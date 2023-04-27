'Genuinely': Pundit claims 'phenomenal' manager should reject Tottenham, he deserves much better











Adrian Clarke has told Julian Nagelsmann to reject Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on Michael Calvin’s Football People Podcast, the pundit was discussing the German amid a number of links to Spurs, and he says that if he was in Nagelsmann’s shoes, he’d turn Tottenham down.

Indeed, Clarke says that the ‘phenomenal’ manager can do a lot better than Tottenham, listing off numerous issues with Spurs right now including the long-term future of Harry Kane.

Nagelsmann should reject Tottenham

Clarke shared what he would do if he was Nagelsmann.



“Genuinely I probably wouldn’t because there is a lot of work to be done there and your two best players are getting on a bit and one is likely to leave in the summer in Harry Kane. I think Nagelsmann can do a lot better than Tottenham in their current state, that’s my honest opinion. They will get a good manager because they’re a big club and they have money and they will come again, but it may be two or three years before they’re strong again,” Clarke said.

Don’t go there

It’s genuinely impossible to look at the Tottenham job at the moment and not hear alarm bells ringing everywhere you look.

The fanbase will likely not take to any manager not named Mauricio Pochettino, the investment hasn’t been there in recent years, there is no Sporting Director and your star player is probably going to leave.

Clarke is right, Nagelsmann can do so much better than Tottenham, the club is a mess right now and he’s a manager who could probably wait to inherit a team that has its ducks in a row.

With the Real Madrid and PSG jobs potentially available this summer, maybe Nagelsmann should wait and see what other opportunities come up for him.

