Liverpool honestly thought they were signing a potentially elite player in Fabio Carvalho last summer.

That is according to Neil Jones who was speaking to The Redmen TV about the youngster as he prepares to head out on loan to RB Leipzig.

According to the journalist, Julian Ward and the transfer committee at Liverpool thought they were getting a player who could be elite, but, sadly, it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

Indeed, Carvalho has barely played a minute for Liverpool since the turn of the year, and while it’s hard to knock signing a player of this calibre for just £7m, it has to be said that this one hasn’t worked out so far.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool thought Carvalho was the one

Jones shared what he’s heard about the youngster.

“Carvalho is one, listen, I know that Julian Ward who signed him and the people around that deal they genuinely believed that Liverpool were getting potentially an elite player at that point. That may still be the case, he may not be elite for Liverpool, but there is a view that he has what it takes to be a top player,” Jones said.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Time on his side

Let’s be honest, Carvalho’s time at Liverpool hasn’t gone to plan so far, but he’s only 20 years old and he could still improve massively.

The youngster showed in the Championship with Fulham that he’s a top class player, and while he does need to refine his game and bulk up a little bit, you can’t write him off just yet.

Julian Ward knows a good player when he sees one, and if he thinks Carvalho could be an elite talent, he’s probably right.