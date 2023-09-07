‘Genuinely confused’: Tottenham staff genuinely don’t know what’s going on with £12m player now – journalist

Hugo Lloris’ situation at Tottenham is very peculiar.

The Frenchman made it very clear at the start of the summer that he wanted to leave Spurs, but here we are after the transfer deadline and he’s still at the club.

What is going on with Lloris? Well, that’s a question even people at Tottenham are struggling to answer.

Indeed, according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, there is some genuine confusion among the staff at Spurs around what is happening with Lloris after he turned down numerous offers to leave the club in the summer window.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs confused

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about the £12m goalkeeper.

“I think people at Spurs are genuinely confused about what is going on with Hugo. He had more than one offer in the summer. A couple from Saudi Arabia, fair enough there are question marks around going there. One from Lazio, Newcastle came in late in the window and Nice came in on deadline day and he went public about why he rejected them. To reject five or six offers when you’ve said you want a new challenge is a bit strange,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Baffling

It has to be said that this is a very strange situation.

Lloris, quite clearly, doesn’t have a future at Spurs, but he’s knocked back offer after offer to leave the club.

We can’t get our heads around it, and neither can those at Tottenham.

Of course, whether or not a resolution can be reached during this international break remains to be seen, but it would make absolutely no sense for Lloris to stick around this season after prettu much alienating himself at Spurs over the past few months.