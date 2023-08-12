‘Genuinely’: Alasdair Gold shares what Harry Kane actually did just before leaving Tottenham

Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain has officially joined Bayern Munich, but this move wasn’t straightforward.

Indeed, while Daniel Levy was haggling over the price for weeks, even months, a fee was finally agreed earlier this week.

However, while a fee was agreed, personal terms still had to be agreed, and while a deal has now been done, there was a little moment where it looked to be in doubt.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Kane was having second-thoughts about this move just before it went through, claiming that the striker had a bit of a wobble before this move happened.

Kane had a wobble

Gold shared what he knows about Kane’s mindset.

“Genuinely, Harry Kane did have a wobble yesterday in terms of what he wanted to do. That is well known within the corridors of Tottenham Hotspur. Having told Postecoglou on the first day that he met him that he didn’t want to move, when it came to it yesterday there was a bit of a wobble from Harry Kane, that’s why you saw stuff saying he could stay,” Gold said.

Not easy

Kane had a bit of a wobble before finalising his move to Bayern Munich, and in all honesty, we can’t blame him.

This is a huge decision to make. Not only is he changing jobs, he’s moving country and leaving behind a fanbase that utterly adores him and his teammates who he’s known for years.

It would be strange if Kane didn’t have second-thoughts, but, at the end of the day, he decided that now was the time to leave.

Whether or not Kane lives to regret this decision remains to be seen, but it sounds as though this was a tough call to make.