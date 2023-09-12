‘Genius’: Adam Bogdan says £20m player Liverpool got rid of was actually ‘unbelievable’ in training

Liverpool have had some high-profile transfer flops over the years, and Lazar Markovic certainly fits that billing.

The Serbian was signed for £20m from Benfica back in 2014, but he barely made an impact after signing for the Reds, playing just 19 league games in five years before being released and allowed to move to Fulham.

Markovic made next to no impact at Fulham either, while he also did nothing during a loan spell with Hull City.

It would be easy to think that the winger was just an absolute bust, but according to Adam Bogdan, speaking on The Kopite Podcast, the attacker was actually an unbelievable player technically.

Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Markovic was unbelievable

Bogdan spoke so highly of the winger.

“You know who I was going to say before Sturridge, Markovic, Lazar Markovic. Do you remember him? He didn’t play much, but when I was injured I saw him and players who weren’t playing the next day had a five-a-side game as compensation training. I was watching from the gym. That guy, Jesus Christ, he is an unbelievable football player, and in five-a-side he’s just too good as well,” Bogdan said.

“Markovic, I put him in in the five-a-side team because he was a genius. I don’t think he was a player for England, I don’t think he had the strength, someone like Luis Diaz was more aggressive and at it, but Markovic was a genius football player, ability wise, a top, top, top player.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Never saw it

It sounds as though Markovic was a real talent behind the scenes at Anfield and that when the temperature was turned down, he could show his ability.

Sadly, in the Premier League, you don’t get time to do anything fancy or play in a fun way, and that meant that Markovic struggled.

Simply put, Markovic may have been too soft for the Premier League, and, sadly, we never got to see what he had to offer for either Liverpool, Fulham or Hull.