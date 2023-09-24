‘General’: Joel Piroe and Willy Gnonto seriously impressed with one Leeds teammate v Watford

Leeds United cruised to a fine win over Watford yesterday as they continued to click under the guidance of Daniel Farke.

Some exciting attacking player was too much for Watford to handle as the Whites blew the Hornets away in from of the Elland Road crowd. The likes of Georgino Rutter and Joel Piroe were once again stars of the show in the final third.

However, behind them, new signing Ethan Ampadu was once again superb and his teammates were quick to laud him over on social media.

Leeds teammates loved performance of Ethan Ampadu v Watford

With Leeds flying, the players are always going to be buzzing after games at the moment.

And after Ethan Ampadu took to Instagram to celebrate the win, a number of his Leeds teammates were on hand to sing his praises down in the comments.

Among them, Leeds stars Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony were there to show their respect to yet another great performance from Ampadu.

Ampadu is proving to be a superb signing for Leeds since he signed in the summer for around £7m.

At the moment, he’s very much becoming a fan favourite and if he carries on like this, he’ll be a huge player for the Whites all season long.

A bargain buy

Some people raised eyebrows when Ampadu was signed out of nowhere by Leeds in the summer.

However, he’s already showing what he’s all about and is producing some performances that go way beyond what some people expected.

Leeds have dropped on a real gem here with Ampadu. After years of messing around on loan, he seems to have found his feet at Elland Road.