Ange says Tottenham have a 21-year-old in their ranks who’s an ‘enormous’ talent

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has praised Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr in his latest pre-match press conference.

The Tottenham manager praised the 21-year-old’s versatility, talent and attitude, saying he has been “enormous” for Spurs so far this term.

Sarr has been making waves at Tottenham, becoming a regular starter and looking a cut above in the Premier League at such a young age.

To date, the Senegal international has made 25 competitive appearances for Spurs, and has also won 14 caps for the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Sarr’s efforts this season have helped Tottenham go top of the Premier League table going into gameweek 11.

Up next for Spurs is Monday night’s Premier League meeting with London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

‘Really strong work ethic’

Football.london‘s Alasdair Gold asked Postecoglou where he thinks Sarr’s main position should be. The player has previously said he doesn’t know whether he’ll become a No. 6, 8 or 10.

“The good thing is that he can run and play all three at once,” said the Tottenham boss.

“I think with Pape when you consider his age, it is just his ability to embrace the challenge of playing in a midfield role, particularly for us when it is quite multi-functional in terms of what’s needed from him.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“He has this great capacity, for him it’s a great strength to just run and provide energy in all different areas.

“I think just having him there helps because sometimes he is a six, sometimes he is an eight, sometimes he’s a 10, sometimes he’s a full-back and he does all that with ease, which is not easy to do because it does require some real energy and a really strong work ethic.

“I think as he gets more experienced he’ll refine some areas of his game. Sometimes his decision-making is a little rushed but geez, for where he’s at in his career, what’s providing for us is enormous at the moment.”

Sarr a star in the making for Tottenham

Spurs well and truly struck gold when they signed Sarr. He was deemed one of the best youngsters in the world and he’s certainly living up to his potential.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Sportskeeda in 2021: “Many present-day stars moved in the summer, but this Metz midfielder promises to become a very important player in the future.

“The potential is huge. Tottenham wanted to buy Pape Sarr immediately for €20million plus add-ons.”

This was some great foresight from Spurs, who now have an outstanding player in their ranks who looks like he has an amazing future ahead of him.