Gary Neville unimpressed with Callum Wilson display as Newcastle suffer cup final defeat











Gary Neville was left unimpressed with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson’s display in their League Cup final defeat at Wembley today.

The Magpies fell to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, despite dominating for large periods of the game. Eddie Howe’s men failed to break down a resilient United backline and lacked real cutting edge in the final third.

Wilson was given the nod over Alexander Isak on the day but the Englishman struggled with his decision making. The 30-year-old ran himself into the ground but Neville singled him out for some criticism during the second-half.

Neville unimpressed by Wilson’s display

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the cup final, Neville highlighted Wilson’s decision making in the final third after his pass was cut out by Luke Shaw in the 75th minute.

“Callum Wilson, it’s not been his day so far. He’s got to improve with that final part,” the Manchester United legend said.

It certainly wasn’t Wilson’s day today and his performance summed up Newcastle’s luck at Wembley.

The £20 million man often found himself in threatening positions but just couldn’t make the most of it, partly down to the Red Devils’ resolute defending.

Wilson has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season and his goals are a huge reason as to why they have already reached a League Cup final under Howe.

The Englishman will undoubtedly bounce back after a disappointing day at Wembley, alongside the rest of the Newcastle squad.

Howe will be gutted after today’s result but he will also be proud of what his side have achieved in such a short space of time.

Newcastle will only learn from the experience and reaching cup finals may become more of a regular occurrence over the coming years.

