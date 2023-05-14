Gary Neville unimpressed with £20m Arsenal player after what he did against Brighton











Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville was not impressed with Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior for what he did whilst Brighton scored against the Gunners.

Arsenal know they need to win every game remaining in order to have a chance of winning the Premier League. They have slipped up a lot lately and it looked like it would happen again in the match against Brighton.

They went 1-0 down in the middle of the second half and really struggled to keep up with Brighton. They were getting out passed and outplayed.

With Manchester City on a relentless run, it seems like the title is out of their hands no matter what they do in the last few games.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gary Neville fumes at Jakub Kiwior

When Arsenal conceded the first goal against Brighton, striker Evan Ferguson accidentally stood on the back of Kiwior’s foot. Instead of playing on, the £20 million defender went down and left Julio Enciso unmarked. The attacker had a free header and scored the first goal.

Speaking during the match whilst commentating on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I mean, I’m scared of saying it. I’m sure the lads in the studio will say it. Roy (Keane) and Patrick (Vieira) will say it. If you are injured you are injured, but a centre-half. You have got to stand up and just let the attack finish surely.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

No doubt the moment would have massively frustrated Mikel Arteta. To make things worse Brighton went on to score another two goals and Arsenal lost 3-0.

This meant that the Gunners would not be able to catch Manchester City should they win all their matches remaining. Despite it not being mathematically over, the loss would have made it feel like it was.

It has still been a promising season for Arsenal but many will be wondering what could have been if some of their players did not make some mistakes.

