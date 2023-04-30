Gary Neville thinks 29-year-old Tottenham star has taken a dig at Daniel Levy now











Gary Neville has suggested that Harry Kane has taken a dig at Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy recently.

Kane has been speaking to Sky Sports and the 29-year-old was asked some difficult questions on the current state of affairs at the club.

It’s been a tumultuous season at Spurs as they named their third head coach of the campaign, Ryan Mason, earlier this week.

And Kane was asked how he thinks the club can improve and get back on track after a difficult few seasons.

“They are conversations that need to be had toward the end of the season,” he said. “I feel like we lost a bit of what the values are at this club over the last few years. It’s about finding a way to get back on the same page again and obviously even with the fans as well.

“The fans were great on Thursday, getting behind us and being with us and Ryan and having that relationship. I’m not going to express it all here but there are conversations that we’re open to having because ultimately we all want to improve and get better. That goes from the top right through the club and that’s our aim.”

While Graeme Souness was critical of Kane’s comments, Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that he thinks the Tottenham star was criticising Daniel Levy.

Neville thinks Kane has taken dig at Daniel Levy

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Liverpool today, Neville reacted to Kane’s recent interview.

“I read that statement where he talked about we’ve gone away from our values in the last few years, I saw that as a dig at Daniel Levy, to be honest with you,” he said. “I felt as though he was referring to the appointment of Jose Mourinho, then Nuno, and then Conte. I may be reading too much into it.

“I said it was an unlikely marriage between Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho four or five years ago when he appointed him after Pochettino. I thought then he would come away from that style of manager which he didn’t with Nuno, then he went again with Conte. They were always going to end up in the way in which they have.

“About six or seven years ago, I said that I felt Daniel Levy was the best operator in football because at the time Pochettino was the manager, he’d just come out of a really good and successful period with Harry Redknapp, it was brilliant to watch.

“Pochettino then took on and got to a Champions League final, they got to second in the league, they had Paul Mitchell in recruitment. They were building the best stadium in the world and they had the best training ground in this country or one of the best in Europe.

“So I felt at the time it was a really good operation for a club that’s probably sixth or seventh best in this country for a long time. However, I don’t know what’s happened to Daniel Levy in the last four or five years and I read Harry Kane’s quotes as being ‘Why have we gone with these types of managers which don’t suit the style of club and play?’

“I read it as that, I don’t think he was talking about the values on the pitch, I think he was talking about why have we made these confrontational manager appointments?”

It’s hard to disagree with Neville as Kane’s comments certainly seem to be aimed at the Tottenham hierarchy.

The club have lost their way over the past four years and it all started with Pochettino’s departure in 2019.

Levy has tried to bring in managers who he thought would give them the best chance of picking up some silverware. But the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte just never seemed like the right fit for Spurs.

