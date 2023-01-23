









Gary Neville has been discussing Tottenham on Monday Night Football and believes the whole club needs to ‘snap out of it’, including the supporters.

Tottenham are in the midst of a poor run of form and go into tonight’s clash with Fulham desperate for a positive result.

After being 2-0 up at Man City, a 4-2 defeat felt even heavier than it was. Couple that with constant talk over whether or not Antonio Conte will be around and what Daniel Levy should do, and the club feels toxic right now.

And speaking on Sky Sports tonight, Gary Neville has said that the whole club needs to shift its attitude and look forward positively, rather than negatively.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“I think fans through social media, through clips, through the fact they’re paying to watch whether it’s in the stadium or on TV, fans are so much more fussy now. And rightly so about style of play, about front foot football. We used to see rigid systems, direct, play it forward, compact was the word. They now want entertainment,” Neville said.

“It’s honestly….I think Spurs have just got to snap out of it. They’ve got a really good opportunity to get into the top four here. There’s an absolute mountain of this season still to run. They’ve a dream tie against AC Milan, that’s a game you want to play in. Tottenham have got a lot to look forward to this season. They’ve gotta snap out of this little mood they’re in, this little sulk it feels like and what’s hanging over them.”

TBR’s View: Neville is bang on about Tottenham

There does seem to just be an overriding negative feeling at Spurs right now. Whether it be from fans on social media, or Conte in his pressers, or players in interviews.

The whole atmosphere can be described as glum really.

Neville is right. They need to snap out of it and pull their socks up and win games. That stems from Conte and his coaching staff. And it must start tonight against Fulham.