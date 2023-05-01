Gary Neville slams Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy during Liverpool match











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville slammed Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy during the Premier League match against Liverpool yesterday.

Spurs conceded three goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the game at Anfield yesterday as they got off to a disastrous start.

Things were looking better following their 2-2 draw midweek against Manchester United and they nearly produced an even more impressive comeback yesterday.

Richarlison thought he had rescued a point for Spurs with a stoppage time header but Diogo Jota struck late to secure a 4-3 win for Liverpool.

And while Tottenham were struggling in the first-half, Gary Neville didn’t hold back with his criticism of Daniel Levy.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gary Neville slates Tottenham owner Daniel Levy

The recent results have seen Spurs’ top four hopes disappear and the pressure on Levy has only increased after an underwhelming campaign.

Neville was co-commentating on yesterday’s game and after Tottenham conceded three goals in 20 minutes, Neville slammed Levy on Sky Sports (30/04/2023, 4:50 PM).

He said: “This season on and off the pitch has been really bad. At one point in the season they were third in the league, they were in the Champions League, what more could they have asked for.

“Levy and Conte were basically standing off against each other. It was always going to happen. He’s appointed three confrontational managers on the bounce. The appointments of managers in terms of alignments of the club over the last few years have been absolutely shambolic.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is understandable to see Neville slate the owner. Levy has made far too many mistakes over recent years.

Only a few seasons ago, Tottenham were in the final of the Champions League. But they have really struggled after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

The next appointment for Spurs is crucial. This summer will be very stressful as they will need to improve the squad and get a good manager in.

Show all