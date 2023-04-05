Gary Neville shares who he thinks is going down this season - Leeds, Nottingham Forest or Everton











Gary Neville has backed both Everton and Leeds United to stay up this season, while admitting that he’s ‘really worried’ about Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Leeds last night, while Sean Dyche’s men picked up a crucial point on Monday evening.

Javi Gracia has his side sitting two points above the relegation zone after last night’s win, with both Forest and Everton currently avoiding the drop zone by goal difference.

Neville has repeatedly predicted that both Southampton and Bournemouth will be relegated this season, but he has now told The Overlap that he feels Forest will be the third side to join them.

Neville shares who he thinks is going down this season

Speaking on The Overlap’s Live Tour, Neville was asked to predict who will end up being relegated this season.

The Manchester United legend admitted that he doesn’t like predicting who will go down, but he feels the experience of both Leeds and Everton will keep them in England’s top-flight beyond the end of the season.

“Southampton, Bournemouth and I’ve said this for a few months. I watched them a week last Friday and I’m really worried about them – I fear for Nottingham Forest a little bit,” Neville said.

“I just feel they’re a little bit all over the place and I feel a bit worried about the lack of experience in dealing with a relegation battle.

“I just feel that Leeds, Crystal Palace, Everton and Dyche – they’re a bit more hardened.

“Nottingham Forest could just get dragged into that. I hope they don’t, but I think they could and they’ve spent £180 million. Unbelievable they’ve spent that money.”

It’s set to be a nervy few weeks for the teams battling out at the bottom end of the table and it looks like it could go right down to the wire.

Forest have struggled to pick up results over the past few weeks and they will be fully aware that they face a difficult run of games, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester left to play.

Everton seem to have turned a corner under Dyche and the same can be said for Leeds under Gracia.

But it’s not guaranteed that one of these three teams will go down, with Leicester City continuing to struggle, even after dismissing Brendan Rodgers.

