Arsenal won the Community Shield by beating Manchester City last weekend, but can they pip the defending champions to the Premier League title? Gary Neville has had his say.

The Gunners spent over two-thirds of last season on top of the league table. They even looked like the favourites to become the champions at one point, but City showed their class in the end.

Arsenal have made some big signings this summer to close the gap, and Neville, while speaking on The Overlap, has shared whether he thinks that will be enough to win the title.

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal can win the Premier League this season

Even when Arsenal were flying last season, Gary Neville was one of their biggest critics.

The Manchester United legend remained adamant throughout the season that the Gunners will not win the Premier League title. He even backed his old club to finish above them at one point.

United couldn’t come close to Arsenal in the end, but sadly for Arsenal fans, Neville’s prediction about them turned out to be true as they fell short in May.

Now, however, the Sky Sports pundit has backed the Gunners to do one better than last season and beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

He said: “I don’t think Arsenal could have done any more to close the gap.

“They have shown real intent with the signings they have made. My concern is that they are the only team I look at and are the only team that I think could win the league. With the three signings they have made they are going to be better.

“Just because of the three thing and never winning a fourth, I am going to go Arsenal to win the league, City second. I think Arsenal can beat them.”

TBR View:

Of all the things we thought would happen this summer, Gary Neville predicting Arsenal to win the league was definitely not one of them.

The pundit has always loved winding up Gunners supporters. Sometimes, it almost feels like he says things just to get a reaction out of them.

This time, however, he has backed them to go all the way, and their summer transfer business definitely suggests they are much stronger now than they were last season.

It will be interesting to see how the new season pans out, but if Arsenal can do it, it would be an extraordinary achievement.