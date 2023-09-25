Gary Neville has admitted that he was surprised by Tottenham Hotspur’s display in the North London Derby yesterday.

Neville has been speaking on his podcast after Tottenham picked up a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium and says he was ‘pleasantly surprised’ after the game.

Tottenham battled from behind on two occasions yesterday to earn a well-deserved point at Arsenal.

Son Heung-min starred for Spurs on the day as the South Korean star continued his excellent form with a brace in the derby.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It was undoubtedly Tottenham’s toughest test of the season so far but it’s fair to say that Ange Postecoglou’s men will have surprised a few with their performance.

And while Neville admitted he was expecting Spurs to lose on Sunday, he was also shocked with how well Tottenham stood up to the test.

Neville on what shocked him about Spurs

Speaking on his podcast, Neville admitted that he thought the difference in quality between Arsenal and Spurs would be ‘too big’ yesterday.

But the Manchester United legend has praised Spurs for putting in a spirited performance.

“I’ll be honest you today before the game I thought Arsenal were going to win,” Neville said. “I thought Arsenal were going to win this match.

“I thought they would win quite comfortably, I thought the quality difference would be too big and I thought we’d see a little bit of the old Spurs in respect of when it really gets tough we’ll see them be overwhelmed and we haven’t done.

“So, I’m pleasantly surprised sat here tonight. I don’t re-write history, I didn’t say that before the game. But the reality is that’s how I felt.”

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Gary Neville working as a TV pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsen…

It’s fair to say that many were expecting Spurs to suffer their first defeat of the season after Arsenal had impressed during the week against PSV.

Tottenham have also struggled at the Emirates over the years but they played without fear yesterday.

Postecoglou will undoubtedly be delighted with the display and it shows that Spurs are a team to be taken seriously this season.

Of course, it’s still early days in terms of the Aussie boss’ tenure but he’s completely transformed this Tottenham side in such a short space of time.