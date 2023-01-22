Gary Neville shares what Marcus Rashford was doing in the warm-up before scoring against Arsenal











Gary Neville shared what he spotted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford doing during the warm-up before scoring against Arsenal today.

Mikel Arteta’s men came flying out of the blocks in north London this evening but found themselves behind after a moment of magic from Marcus Rashford.

The 25-year-old unleashed a drilled shot into the bottom corner after nutmegging Thomas Partey.

Rashford has been in breath-taking form for the Red Devils and ended his run of failing to score at the Emirates Stadium with a brilliant effort from well outside the box.

And Neville says he noticed the United star practising the exact type of shot he scored with during the warm-up.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

What Neville noticed Rashford was doing in the warm-up

Speaking on Sky Sports (21/01, 4.47pm), Neville was left stunned by Rashford’s goal and shared what he spotted the forward doing before the game.

“This is absolutely lethal. Sloppy from Partey but then this from Rashford is absolutely brilliant. The megs on Thomas Partey,” he said.

“We were watching him warming up Martin [Tyler], before doing this type of strike and cutting in from the left-hand side. It’s past [Aaron] Ramsdale so quickly, the power, the accuracy, the brilliance of Rashford.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Both sides picked up where they left off in the second-half in what was a thrilling affair in north London.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead with a stunning goal, before Lisandro Martinez got Ten Hag’s men back on level terms.

Rashford’s evening ended in disappointment as United ultimately fell to defeat after a late Nketiah goal. But Ten Hag’s men will certainly hold their heads up high after a brilliant game in north London.

