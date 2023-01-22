Gary Neville shares what Arsenal fans sang to Eddie Nketiah right before the full-time whistle today











Gary Neville shared what Arsenal fans were signing to Eddie Nketiah right before the full-time whistle on Sky Sports today.

Nketiah bagged a memorable brace as Arsenal overcame a resilient Manchester United side this evening.

The 23-year-old’s brace proved to be the difference between the sides as Mikel Arteta’s men deservedly ran out 3-2 winners.

Neville was co-commentating on the game and the Red Devils legend praised Nketiah for his display, while pointing out what the Arsenal fans sang to him just moments before the final whistle.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville shares what Arsenal fans sang to Nketiah

“He’s been really good, Nketiah. Well, the ground sings ‘Eddie, Eddie, Eddie’. I’m not quite sure in that accent [laughs],” Neville said.

“But, he’s been brilliant, Eddie Nketiah. The feeling was that when Gabriel Jesus got injured, they would struggle. But he’s led the line brilliantly.”

Arsenal put in an exceptional second-half display and were rewarded with a well-deserved win after Lisandro Martinez had initially cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s stunning goal.

Nketiah reacted brilliantly inside the box once again to flick home Arsenal’s winner and he’s proving plenty of people wrong right now.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He has now scored four goals in five Premier League games since Jesus picked up a knee injury at the World Cup.

The Arsenal academy product proved he can score goals for Arsenal at the end of last season but there were concerns about whether he could fill the void left by Jesus.

Nketiah’s goal could prove to be vital in terms of the Gunners’ title hopes as they moved five points clear at the top of the table today. It was the perfect response from Arteta’s men after Manchester City thrashed Wolves earlier today.

The Gunners still have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side too and they’ve now overcome two difficult fixtures in the past week.

