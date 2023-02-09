Gary Neville shares what Arsenal fans did to him at full-time after they beat Manchester United











Gary Neville has commented on the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal push for the Premier League title.

On the Overlap, Neville said that the noise during last month’s win over Manchester United was the best he has heard there since the ground was built.

That being said, Neville might not have appreciated the extra loud noise levels after full-time.

It was put to him by presenter Josh Denzel that he was abused for a solid 20 minutes by jubilant Arsenal fans, after his questionable comments about the Gunners this season.

Arsenal are yet to win the title since they left Highbury and the Emirates has often been criticised for being quiet or a home for criticism of the club’s own players and even managers.

But right now, everyone is united behind Mikel Arteta’s exciting young team on the red half of north London as they sit top of the league.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville on Arsenal atmosphere

Neville said: “I was in the stadium for the United game the other day and the atmosphere…

“I deserved (dog’s abuse) at the end of the game to be fair. I have to say the atmosphere in that game was unbelievable.

“It was the best I’ve seen the Emirates since it was built.”

Arsenal fans love me really! Join us at the Emirates 7:45pm KO on @SkySports ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rp60ccqqGK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 3, 2023

Neville has had some grief from some Arsenal fans for his belief that they will not get over the line in the title race, as he has predicted Manchester City to retain their crown.

But Arsenal had 50 points at the halfway stage of the season, which is a staggering pace to set and nobody can match them so far.

It is a big weekend for the Gunners though, as they seek to get back to winning ways after the 1-0 loss at Everton last time out, which was not costly as City also went down 1-0 at Tottenham.