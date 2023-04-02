Gary Neville shares his very latest title prediction involving Arsenal and Man City











Gary Neville has been speaking about the title race again and is still not backing down on his prediction that City will pip Arsenal to the title.

Neville has remained firmly behind his opinion that Man City will overhaul Arsenal. But in the last few weeks as Arsenal continue to win, Neville’s opinion is being tested.

Changing minds

Arsenal fans seem to revel in Neville being wrong about things this season. And the comments on Arsenal winning the title have really got things going on social media.

However, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast after Newcastle beat Man United today, Neville has said he still believes City will win it, although he is wavering a bit.

“If City don’t do their job next week Arsenal win the league. I think if Arsenal go and win at Anfield next week, and I go off experience here in that our manager would say ‘if you’re playing Liverpool away in March or April and you win, you win the league’. He used to say that to us,” Neville said.

“Originally 2-3 months ago I thought Arsenal would finish 10-12 points behind City. That’s not going to be the case now. I think it’s 50/50. If Arsenal win at Liverpool they become favourites. There’s still a long way to go. Arsenal have got to go to City, go to Anfield, and come here (St James’ Park). Man City are a juggernaut who’ll just want that glimmer. But City could have left it too late.

“There’s a lot to play for, I’m still saying City will just win it. I think at one point they’ll get close enough to them and they’ll just go.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal are flying

Neville is bang on in that if the Gunners win next week then the talk of the title will really ramp up. His comments about Sir Alex Ferguson are interesting and make sense as well.

Arsenal are very much in control of this title race at the moment. They simply don’t look like losing and at the moment, they could well beat Liverpool and City.