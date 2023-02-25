Gary Neville shares exciting Ruben Neves verdict amid Arsenal links











Arsenal have been linked with Wolves ace Ruben Neves in recent months.

In January, Dean Jones told GiveMeSport he felt the Gunners still had the Portuguese on their wish-list.

“Players like Youri Tielemans or Ruben Neves are still players I’d consider to be on Arsenal’s list,” he said.

Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images

“They’re players we should probably look out for in this window or at the end of the season.”

Arsenal signed Jorginho in January, which proved a very good call considering Thomas Partey’s fitness.

At the end of the season, the Gunners could well look to revamp their midfield.

And Neves would be a good shout for Arsenal due to his talent, experience, age and contract that expires in 2024.

The 25-year-old knows the Premier League inside out, having made 241 appearances for Wolves.

He has also won 37 caps for Portugal, further highlighting his quality at the highest level.

On Friday night, Neves impressed once again as Wolves secured a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

“Neves pressed and harassed Fulham’s midfielders relentlessly,” wrote the Birmingham Mail.

“With Lemina behind him as Wolves’ midfield insurance policy.

“The Wolves skipper was effortlessly excellent on the ball, as ever.”

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville also loved what he saw from the reported Arsenal target.

He told Jamie Carragher, as per The Express: “It’s interesting that you should say about Neves, he’s been at Wolves quite a long time.

“I genuinely believe that Ruben Neves could go and sit in any midfield in Europe in any team in any league and be comfortable.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

How much could Arsenal pay for Neves?

The big question now is – how much could Arsenal expect to pay for Neves if they move for him in summer?

Considering his contract runs out in 2024, you’d think that any previous reported price tags would be lower now.

Last summer, reports were doing the rounds saying Wolves wanted £70million for Neves.

With one year left on his contract as of this summer, you’d expect that to be lower.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to put a ballpark figure on a new Neves price tag at present.

And with a bidding war potentially on the horizon, he probably won’t come cheap in the end.

Still, Neves is a top player who’d be a welcome addition to the Arsenal ranks.