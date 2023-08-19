Pundit Gary Neville has shared a 10-word message for Tottenham Hotspur fans following their win over Manchester United.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou picked up their first Premier League win of the season after a good 2-0 win over Manchester United.

It may have shocked many but the midfield the Australian manager picked worked wonders, with Pape Sarr scoring a goal on the night.

Now, pundit Gary Neville, who of course used to play for Manchester United, gave a very positive 10-word message to Spurs fans following the match.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Gary Neville gives 10-word message to Spurs fans

When teams like Manchester United and Spurs face each other, it gives fans a feel of who could be ending up in the top four.

Neville, speaking about Spurs, said on Sky Sports after the game: “There will be some thrills here this season under Postecoglou.”

It definitely looks like the pundit is right. Already, Spurs have scored four goals in two Premier League games and have already conceded two.

Postecoglou is a progressive attacking manager and he is definitely already giving Spurs fans a fresh feel after they have had to cope with more defensive managers.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It is definitely more positive signs for Spurs now and hopefully they can kick on and push for a European qualification place this season.

They are not competing in Europe this season, and this could massively benefit them as they try to rebuild and push further up the table.