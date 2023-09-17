Gary Neville seriously impressed after what £27m Arsenal player did vs Everton today

Gary Neville singled out Arsenal star Leandro Trossard for praise after he bagged the winner against Everton today.

Neville was co-commentating on today’s clash at Goodison Park on Sky Sports and was impressed with Trossard’s finishing.

The Belgian’s effort in the 70th minute proved to be the difference between the sides after Arsenal had struggled to find a way past Jordan Pickford beforehand.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard linked up brilliantly down the right-hand side before the former squared the ball for Trossard.

The £27 million forward still had plenty to do after the ball sat up awkwardly for him. But Trossard steered the ball into the far corner past Pickford and was on the receiving end of some praise from Gary Neville.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Neville seriously impressed by Trossard’s finishing

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville reacted to Trossard’s exceptional winning goal at Everton today.

“It was up to Arsenal to find a way past this stubborn defence,” he said. “This time, they did slide it down the side.

“Trossard has a lot to do, but it’s perfect. A brilliant finish. No chance for Pickford. It’s what Arsenal deserve.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Trossard has proven to be a useful option for Arteta after making the switch from Brighton back in January.

The 28-year-old replaced the injured Martinelli today and he could now be called upon ahead of a crucial week.

Indeed, Arsenal are set to return to the Champions League during the week before a huge clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

But Trossard has become a reliable option for Arteta and Arsenal fans won’t be too worried should Martinelli’s injury keep him out next week.