Gary Neville sends message to Arsenal fan on Twitter this morning after strong criticism

Gary Neville has sent a message to an Arsenal fan on Twitter who criticised him for predicting Manchester City will win the Premier League.

Neville has just been on the Overlap, where he said he still expects City to lift the title, which is a position he has held all season.

That has drawn him heavy criticism from many Arsenal fans and another got in touch with him to chastise him for not changing his mind.

Neville has stuck to his guns, stating that it will be a really hard ask for the Gunners to win the league despite the advantage they currently hold.

Neville sends message to Arsenal fan on Twitter after criticism

Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, after both they and City lost 1-0 last weekend, to Everton and Tottenham respectively.

The pair face each other on Wednesday night in a rearranged game which could be absolutely huge in the title race.

Before that, they both have home games this weekend, against Brentford and Aston Villa respectively, where they will both expect to get back to winning ways.

You haven’t won the league yet my friend . You have 18 games left. You any idea how hard it is to win a league with that many games left? I’ll happily change my mind when I think you will win it! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 10, 2023

Obviously football is a game of opinions and everyone will have their own view on what Neville is saying, but as usual, there are good points on both sides.

Neville is perhaps not giving Arsenal enough credit for an incredible first half of the season, where they took just 19 games to amass 50 points.

But he is also right to say that winning a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years is a struggle; it always is tough for a group to get their first league win.

It is far from a foregone conclusion, but if Arsenal beat City in midweek and go eight points clear with a game in hand, what a position that would be to be in.