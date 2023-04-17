Gary Neville says there's four Arsenal players who can destroy Man City











Gary Neville has said that Arsenal have to enjoy going to face Manchester City if they want to become Premier League champions.

Arsenal appeared to hand the initiative to City this weekend by dropping more points against West Ham. It means if City win their game in hand and then see off Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side will finally overhaul the Gunners.

However, there is a long way to go still. Arsenal can be seven points clear by the time City play this weekend.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And speaking on his Sky Sports Podcast, Gary Neville claimed Arsenal need to go into the game with confidence, and believes Arsenal have four players who can be a huge problem for City.

“This is something to be excited about. City will love this game. Guardiola will love this game because they’ve been here before. But Arteta’s got to love this game as well. His players have got to. Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, they can go and rip City to shreds. They can. They can go and score three at The Etihad. That’s how they’ve got to think,” Neville said.

The Gunners face basement boys Southampton on Friday. A win will put the pressure on City, who don’t play due to their FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United.

TBR’s View: Arsenal good enough to beat City

But they will need to be at their very very best to do so. In a way, Arsenal will be hoping Sheffield United can take a bit out of City at Wembley at least.

The Gunners have shown at times this season they can beat anyone. Mikel Arteta’s side have played some remarkable football and on their day, they can beat the best.

Neville is right about the four he names here. All are capable of winning games with moments of magic and they’ll be key in getting a result against Guardiola’s outfit.