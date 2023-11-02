Gary Neville says Newcastle have a 24-year-old who does ‘wonderful’ things

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock earned praise from Gary Neville during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Magpies ace put Eddie Howe’s side out of sight against the Red Devils with the visitors’ third goal of the game.

Sofyan Amrabat was dispossessed in midfield and Willock made the most of it with a powerful, side-footed effort to make it 3-0.

“Wonderful from Willock! He had so much to do but it’s a beautiful finish,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the Newcastle man’s goal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Magpies had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Miguel Almiron, who netted with a fine finish after amazing work from Tino Livramento.

Then, in the 36th minute, Lewis Hall hit a clearance from Harry Maguire first-time from the edge of the box straight into the bottom corner of the net.

Willock’s goal was the proverbial cherry on top, sealing Newcastle’s progress to the quarter-finals, where they’ll face Newcastle in mid-December.

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED STORIES

It also capped off a measure of revenge for the Magpies, who had lost to Man United in the Carabao Cup final last season.

Joe Willock return a huge boost for Newcastle

Willock missed the start of the season due to injury, but he’s very quickly found his feet after returning to action last week.

He’s a quality player whose running adds a different dimension to the Newcastle midfield. His overlapping on the left is also a big asset.

It’s great to see Willock back and hopefully he can keep up the good work in the Magpies’ pursuit of a successful – and potentially silverware-winning – campaign.