Gary Neville says Liverpool's Roberto Firmino still good enough for a top six club











Gary Neville has said that any team getting their hands on Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino this summer is getting a top player.

Firmino is set to leave Anfield as part of the Liverpool shake up that’s coming this year. Jurgen Klopp is expected to really overhaul his squad and Firmino leaving is part of that.

However, Neville – speaking on his Sky Sports podcast – said that while Firmino might not be staying in England, he believes the top six sides in the Premier League would be more than happy to take the Brazilian.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Someone is going to get a very very good player. I don’t know where he’s going. But if he was staying in this country there’d be another top six club looking at him. You talk about receiving the ball with your ball back to goal and being able to move it and create space to draw centre-backs out. I think he’s an absolutely sensational player Roberto Firmino,” Neville said.

“He’s obviously losing a bit of his physicality. But his skill is still there and his composure is still there and a lot of teams need that type of composure up front.”

Firmino has won everything with Liverpool since signing for the club for £29m back in 2015.

TBR’s View: Firmino showing his class

It was always going to be a blow for Liverpool when Firmino left and his performance yesterday showed what they are missing.

Firmino looked a quality player yesterday v Arsenal. Some of his touches and the movement he showed at times was that of the very best Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp has clearly given his blessing to Firmino leaving this summer. But there is no doubt this will sting a bit and replacing the forward will be a big issue.