Gary Neville says he's running out of things to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold











Gary Neville has admitted he’s running out of things to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold after his latest Liverpool performance.

Alexander-Arnold was once again involved in the attacking third and produced some great moments for the Reds.

But once again, defensively he was really poor. The England man was at fault a number of times as Gabi Martinelli gave him a tough time of things in the opening 45 minutes.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And Neville, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, says he just doesn’t know what to say anymore about the Liverpool man.

“He was absolutely sensational going forward. I don’t know what to say about him anymore really. His defensive play is that bad. Some of the positions he takes up where he lets Martinelli spin in behind him really is schoolboy. It’s the most basic thing,” Neville said.

“But then some of the attacking play. Some of the deliveries. The courage to then keep his confidence and get on the ball beyond those mistakes, it has to be admired. I admire him enormously.”

Alexander-Arnold has recently lost his place in the England squad. Neville commented on that in the pod as well, suggesting something is seriously wrong with Trent’s defending if he isn’t being selected.

TBR’s View: Big summer ahead for Alexander-Arnold

Neville touches on this as well but there is a summer coming for Trent now where he simply has to work on his defending.

If he doesn’t he’s going to end up falling behind along the way and it will come to a point where his attacking play isn’t even worth sacrificing the bad defensive displays.

The Liverpool man is certainly good enough to improve. He has so much talent and really, it’s down to both he and the Liverpool coaching staff to get the best from his defensively.