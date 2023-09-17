Gary Neville noticed an ‘interesting’ change in Arsenal’s corner routine at Goodison Park today.

Neville was co-commentating on the game on Sky Sports and noticed Arsenal were taking their time before corners, which didn’t go down well with the Everton faithful.

Arsenal picked up a rare win at Goodison Park thanks to a brilliant finish from Leandro Trossard in the second half.

The Belgian was introduced into the action for Gabriel Martinelli midway through the first half after the Brazilian thought he had opened the scoring for Arsenal.

The Gunners were left frustrated throughout the game as they struggled to find a way past Jordan Pickford.

A moment of magic from Trossard secured a well-deserved win for Arteta’s men. But Gary Neville was particularly interested in Arsenal’s corner routine today.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Neville on Arsenal’s corner routine vs Everton

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville claimed that Arsenal were delaying their corners to the point where Everton’s supporters were booing like ‘crazy’.

“Look, I’m really interested in this Arsenal corner thing that we’ve seen today,” Neville said. “It’s interesting they stand on the ball for so long, almost like you imagine the referee is going to wander over and give a yellow card.

“Then at the point where the home fans boo like crazy, they play it. At the last point before a yellow card or a referee intervention.

“They’ve done it two or three times. They’re taking an age on them.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s certainly an interesting observation from Neville and it’s fair to say it didn’t go down well with the Everton faithful.

Nevertheless, it clearly wasn’t an attempt to run down the clock either as Arsenal did this on several occasions throughout the game.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have ended Arsenal’s poor run at Everton with a vital three points on the road today.

Arsenal were fully deserving of the win and were unfortunate to not score more than just one goal on the day.

Next up for the Gunners is the North London Derby and both sides will be heading into the clash in brilliant form.