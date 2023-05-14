Gary Neville says £45m Arsenal player has been nowhere near his best recently











Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Party has been nowhere neat his best recently.

Arsenal fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton today after a lacklustre display in north London.

The defeat leaves the Gunners’ title hopes hanging in the balance after Manchester City beat Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men were, in truth, completely outplayed by the Seagulls and they are now relying on City to drop points in two of their three remaining games.

Jorginho got the nod over Thomas Partey in midfield once again today after impressing in recent weeks. But the Italian didn’t enjoy his best game and was replaced by Partey on the hour mark.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Partey didn’t improve on Jorginho’s display after his introduction and Gary Neville criticised the midfielder for his recent form on Sky Sports.

Neville on Partey’s recent form

Neville was co-commentating on the game and spoke about Partey’s recent form after he put in a mistimed challenge in the 87th minute.

“He’s been a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey,” Neville said. “He’s nowhere near it.

“For the most part of the season he’s been fantastic, three-quarters of this season. But his form and composure has deserted him at the most vital time.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was certainly no surprise to see Partey left out of the starting line-up once again today, especially after Jorginho’s recent form.

The 29-year-old has been a standout performer for the Gunners since his £45 million switch from Atletico Madrid. But his form has dipped at the worst possible time for Arsenal.

