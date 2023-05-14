Gary Neville says 25-year-old Arsenal player really struggled against Brighton star today











Gary Neville claims Arsenal defender Ben White really struggled up against Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma today.

The Gunners suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after Roberto De Zerbi’s men completely outplayed them.

With Manchester City picking up all three points at Goodison Park this afternoon, the defeat has put a massive dent in Arsenal’s title hopes.

Arsenal were way below their usual high standards today and they struggled to deal with Brighton’s slick style of play. And one player that endured a particularly difficult afternoon was Ben White.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 25-year-old struggled to deal with the threat of Kaoru Mitoma and Gary Neville highlighted his performance on Sky Sports.

Neville says White struggled against Mitoma

Speaking while co-commentating on the game, Neville said that Mitoma caused White problems all afternoon.

“Mitoma is giving Ben White a pretty difficult day. Saka, his winger, is helping him,” he said.

Neville commented on White’s performance right after Mitoma had beaten him yet again down the right-hand side.

White has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season and has arguably been one of their most consistent players.

But it’s fair to say that Mitoma had the beating of the England international today.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will be hugely disappointed with today’s result as it all but ended their hopes of lifting the title.

Of course, it’s still mathematically possible for the Gunners to pip City to the crown, but it seems highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have enjoyed an exceptional campaign and while they look set to miss out on the title, they have qualified for the Champions League.

Show all