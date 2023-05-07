Gary Neville says £12m Arsenal man wouldn’t stop talking to his teammates today











Gary Neville noticed Arsenal midfielder Jorginho took on a leadership role during their trip to St James’ Park today.

Arsenal got off to a rocky start to the game against Newcastle United today as Jakub Kiwior thought he had given away a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes.

The Magpies continued to create chances during the opening stages, but Arsenal started to settle down and take control thereafter.

Jorginho got the nod over Thomas Partey once again and he certainly justified his inclusion during the opening period.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £12 million man set up Martin Odegaard for Arsenal’s opener and helped to slow the game down for them today.

And Neville, who co-commentated on the game on Sky Sports, claimed that Jorginho was constantly talking to his teammates during the first-half.

Neville on Jorginho

Neville shared what he noticed about the Italian midfielder during the opening period.

“I’ve just watched Jorginho in midfield, he’s constantly talking to the rest of his teammates,” Neville said. “Constantly guiding them, showing them what he wants.”

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Gary Neville working as a TV pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Jorginho put in a brilliant display against Chelsea during the week and it’s fair to say that he picked up where he left off today.

The Gunners rode their luck at the start of the second-half once again, with Alexander Isak hitting the post and Fabian Schar missing a clear chance to level the scoring.

But they once again settled down and began to take control of the game. Fabian Schar’s own goal certainly made things simpler for Arsenal and they managed to secure a massive win to keep their title hopes alive.

